Vivo V23 5G vs V20 2021 VS Vivo V23 5G Vivo V20 2021 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Vivo V20 2021, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 335K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 739 and 554 points Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 2021 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Max. Brightness V23 5G 626 nits V20 2021 n/a

Design and build Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 5G +5% 88% V20 2021 83.7%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V20 2021 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Max. clock 2500 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 618 GPU clock 950 MHz 500 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V23 5G +33% 739 V20 2021 554 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V23 5G +26% 2134 V20 2021 1700 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V23 5G +41% 474033 V20 2021 335394 CPU 116402 104628 GPU 136048 80140 Memory 95945 56815 UX 126331 94649 Total score 474033 335394 3DMark Wild Life Performance V23 5G +157% 2301 V20 2021 895 PCMark 3.0 score 7538 8006 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch OS 11

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 December 2020 Release date January 2022 December 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V20 2021.