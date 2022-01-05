Vivo V23 5G vs V20 Pro VS Vivo V23 5G Vivo V20 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Vivo V20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (478K versus 386K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 790 and 635 points Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 Pro Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88% 85% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display

Design and build Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 5G +4% 88% V20 Pro 85%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V20 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2500 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Adreno 620 GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V23 5G +24% 790 V20 Pro 635 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V23 5G +60% 2642 V20 Pro 1655 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V23 5G +24% 478742 V20 Pro 386019 CPU 116402 109651 GPU 136048 103696 Memory 95945 71416 UX 126331 98181 Total score 478742 386019 3DMark Wild Life Performance V23 5G n/a V20 Pro 1654 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 9 FPS Graphics score - 1654 AnTuTu Android Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch OS 11

Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 44 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 35 min) Full charging time - 1:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 24 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 September 2020 Release date January 2022 September 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V20 Pro.