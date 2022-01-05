Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 5G vs V21e 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 920) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Vivo V21e 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 340K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 739 and 547 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V23 5G
83
V21e 5G
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V23 5G
52
V21e 5G
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V23 5G
78
V21e 5G
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V23 5G
68
V21e 5G
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V23 5G
80
V21e 5G
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V23 5G
69
V21e 5G
67

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 5G
vs
V21e 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V23 5G +5%
626 nits
V21e 5G
594 nits

Design and build

Height 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 181 gramm (6.38 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Gold Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 5G +4%
88%
V21e 5G
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V21e 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 MediaTek Dimensity 700
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 5G +35%
739
V21e 5G
547
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 5G +25%
2134
V21e 5G
1714
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 5G +39%
474033
V21e 5G
340291
CPU 116402 107237
GPU 136048 88273
Memory 95945 58515
UX 126331 88823
Total score 474033 340291
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 5G +109%
2301
V21e 5G
1103
PCMark 3.0 score 7538 6490
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch OS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (72% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V23 5G
16:06 hr
V21e 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
V23 5G
18:05 hr
V21e 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
V23 5G
26:38 hr
V21e 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital -
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 May 2021
Release date January 2022 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 5G. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21e 5G.

