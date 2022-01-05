Vivo V23 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 VS Vivo V23 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro Comes with 1073 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3227 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Shows 24% longer battery life (110 vs 89 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (803K versus 630K)

Stereo speakers

16% higher pixel density (460 vs 398 PPI)

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio - 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 129% PWM - 609 Hz Response time - 7.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness V23 Pro 794 nits iPhone 13 +1% 800 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio V23 Pro +4% 89.5% iPhone 13 86%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Apple GPU GPU clock 850 MHz 1200 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type - NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V23 Pro 849 iPhone 13 +103% 1723 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V23 Pro 3019 iPhone 13 +54% 4639 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V23 Pro 630293 iPhone 13 +27% 803579 CPU 150620 219838 GPU 240664 329364 Memory 114570 121868 UX 125501 133943 Total score 630293 803579 3DMark Wild Life Performance V23 Pro 4473 iPhone 13 +97% 8827 Stability - 79% Graphics test 26 FPS 52 FPS Graphics score 4473 8827 PCMark 3.0 score 6575 - AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM Funtouch 12 - OS size - 18 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V23 Pro n/a iPhone 13 138 Video quality V23 Pro n/a iPhone 13 117 Generic camera score V23 Pro n/a iPhone 13 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness V23 Pro n/a iPhone 13 83.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2021 Release date January 2022 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.