Vivo V23 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max VS Vivo V23 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

Weighs 69 grams less Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Shows 10% longer battery life (121 vs 110 hours)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (1047 against 794 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo

27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (801K versus 630K)

Stereo speakers

15% higher pixel density (458 vs 398 PPI)

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio - 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 8.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness V23 Pro 794 nits iPhone 13 Pro Max +32% 1047 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio V23 Pro +2% 89.5% iPhone 13 Pro Max 87.4%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM Funtouch 12 - OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V23 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 144 Video quality V23 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 119 Generic camera score V23 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness V23 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 80.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2021 Release date January 2022 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.