Vivo V23 Pro vs Huawei P50 Pro VS Vivo V23 Pro Huawei P50 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro Shows 45% longer battery life (110 vs 76 hours)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Weighs 24 grams less Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

13% higher pixel density (450 vs 398 PPI)

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.56 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 450 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 91.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness V23 Pro +6% 794 nits P50 Pro 751 nits

Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 Pro 89.5% P50 Pro +2% 91.2%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660 GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type - UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V23 Pro 849 P50 Pro +30% 1103 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V23 Pro 3019 P50 Pro +4% 3143 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V23 Pro +5% 630293 P50 Pro 600777 CPU 150620 162094 GPU 240664 185953 Memory 114570 137283 UX 125501 121084 Total score 630293 600777 3DMark Wild Life Performance V23 Pro 4473 P50 Pro n/a PCMark 3.0 score 6575 - AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (108th and 118th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 12 HarmonyOS 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

Monochrome lens - - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V23 Pro n/a P50 Pro 149 Video quality V23 Pro n/a P50 Pro 116 Generic camera score V23 Pro n/a P50 Pro 144

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 July 2021 Release date January 2022 August 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P50 Pro is definitely a better buy.