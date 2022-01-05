Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 Pro vs Phone (1) – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 Pro vs Nothing Phone (1)

Виво V23 Pro
VS
Nothing phone (1)
Vivo V23 Pro
Nothing Phone (1)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
  • Delivers 20% higher peak brightness (798 against 665 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (34:17 vs 32:05 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 Pro
vs
Phone (1)

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 460 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
V23 Pro +20%
798 nits
Phone (1)
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.46 mm (6.28 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.27 mm (2.88 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.36 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 159.2 gramm (5.62 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 Pro +4%
89.5%
Phone (1)
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 886 MHz 500 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 Pro +4%
857
Phone (1)
825
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 Pro +1%
3046
Phone (1)
3019
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 Pro +5%
614484
Phone (1)
583690
CPU 126864 160405
GPU 240971 175059
Memory 101574 113702
UX 144771 130019
Total score 614484 583690
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 Pro
4481
Phone (1)
n/a
Stability 83% -
Graphics test 26 FPS -
Graphics score 4481 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7439 -
AnTuTu Android Results (175th and 184th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Nothing OS
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:51 hr 12:12 hr
Watching video 14:14 hr 15:54 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 04:48 hr
Standby 89 hr 108 hr
General battery life
V23 Pro
32:05 hr
Phone (1) +7%
34:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V23 Pro
n/a
Phone (1)
84.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 July 2022
Release date January 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Nothing Phone (1). It has a better display, battery life, connectivity, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V23 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
2. Vivo V23 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro
3. Vivo V23 Pro vs Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
4. Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G
5. Nothing Phone (1) vs Apple iPhone 12
6. Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus 10 Pro
7. Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus Nord 2T
8. Nothing Phone (1) vs Vivo iQOO Neo 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish