Vivo V23 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro

VS
Vivo V23 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
  • Weighs 29.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 630K)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 794 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 32% higher pixel density (525 vs 398 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V23 Pro
85
10 Pro
99
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V23 Pro
69
10 Pro
99
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V23 Pro
80
10 Pro
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V23 Pro
68
10 Pro
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V23 Pro
80
10 Pro
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V23 Pro
74
10 Pro
90

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 Pro
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
V23 Pro
794 nits
10 Pro +63%
1294 nits

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 Pro
89.5%
10 Pro +1%
90%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 730
GPU clock 850 MHz 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 Pro
849
10 Pro +46%
1243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 Pro
3019
10 Pro +37%
4141
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 Pro
630293
10 Pro +60%
1007290
CPU 150620 229138
GPU 240664 438172
Memory 114570 172155
UX 125501 168167
Total score 630293 1007290
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 Pro
4473
10 Pro
n/a
PCMark 3.0 score 6575 -
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (108th and 3rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V23 Pro
16:22 hr
10 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
V23 Pro
17:43 hr
10 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
V23 Pro
25:23 hr
10 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 150°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 January 2022
Release date January 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
