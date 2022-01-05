Vivo V23 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Vivo V23 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro Weighs 29.5 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 630K)

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 794 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

32% higher pixel density (525 vs 398 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness V23 Pro 794 nits 10 Pro +63% 1294 nits

Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 Pro 89.5% 10 Pro +1% 90%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 730 GPU clock 850 MHz 818 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type - UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V23 Pro 849 10 Pro +46% 1243 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V23 Pro 3019 10 Pro +37% 4141 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V23 Pro 630293 10 Pro +60% 1007290 CPU 150620 229138 GPU 240664 438172 Memory 114570 172155 UX 125501 168167 Total score 630293 1007290 3DMark Wild Life Performance V23 Pro 4473 10 Pro n/a PCMark 3.0 score 6575 - AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (108th and 3rd place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1 ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 12.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 150° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 January 2022 Release date January 2022 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.