Vivo V23 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro VS Vivo V23 Pro OnePlus 9 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro Shows 28% longer battery life (110 vs 86 hours)

The phone is 9-months newer

Weighs 26 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

32% higher pixel density (525 vs 398 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (770K versus 633K)

Stereo speakers

Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (872 against 805 nits)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 97.8% PWM - 192 Hz Response time - 41.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness V23 Pro 805 nits 9 Pro +8% 872 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 Pro 89.5% 9 Pro +1% 90.3%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660 GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type - UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V23 Pro 855 9 Pro +33% 1135 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V23 Pro 3043 9 Pro +21% 3671 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V23 Pro 633512 9 Pro +22% 770528 CPU 150620 198831 GPU 240664 292659 Memory 114570 138072 UX 125501 136199 Total score 633512 770528 3DMark Wild Life Performance V23 Pro n/a 9 Pro 5706 Stability - 57% Graphics test - 34 FPS Graphics score - 5706 PCMark 3.0 score - 12418 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (99th and 27th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Funtouch 12 Oxygen OS 12 OS size - 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 140° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V23 Pro n/a 9 Pro 129 Video quality V23 Pro n/a 9 Pro 108 Generic camera score V23 Pro n/a 9 Pro 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness V23 Pro n/a 9 Pro 81.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date January 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.