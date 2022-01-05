Vivo V23 Pro vs OnePlus 9RT VS Vivo V23 Pro OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro Weighs 27.5 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 794 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Optical image stabilization

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (820K versus 630K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 928 and 849 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness V23 Pro 794 nits OnePlus 9RT +63% 1294 nits

Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 Pro +2% 89.5% OnePlus 9RT 87.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660 GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type - UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V23 Pro 849 OnePlus 9RT +9% 928 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V23 Pro 3019 OnePlus 9RT +10% 3322 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V23 Pro 630293 OnePlus 9RT +30% 820395 CPU 150620 212084 GPU 240664 326188 Memory 114570 128801 UX 125501 157852 Total score 630293 820395 3DMark Wild Life Performance V23 Pro 4473 OnePlus 9RT +31% 5856 Stability - 62% Graphics test 26 FPS 35 FPS Graphics score 4473 5856 PCMark 3.0 score 6575 - AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (106th and 14th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 12

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 October 2021 Release date January 2022 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.