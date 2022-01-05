Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 Pro vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Виво V23 Pro
VS
Ванплас Норд 2 5G
Vivo V23 Pro
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (110 vs 102 hours)
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (805 against 637 nits)
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 565K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 Pro
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 128.2%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V23 Pro +26%
805 nits
Nord 2 5G
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 Pro +4%
89.5%
Nord 2 5G
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 Pro +5%
855
Nord 2 5G
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 Pro +8%
3043
Nord 2 5G
2817
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 Pro +12%
633512
Nord 2 5G
565210
CPU 150620 146174
GPU 240664 194843
Memory 114570 106149
UX 125501 115144
Total score 633512 565210
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
4171
Stability - 64%
Graphics test - 24 FPS
Graphics score - 4171
PCMark 3.0 score - 8502
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (99th and 118th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V23 Pro
16:22 hr
Nord 2 5G
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V23 Pro +9%
17:43 hr
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
V23 Pro +3%
25:23 hr
Nord 2 5G
24:55 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (101st and 118th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
V23 Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
125
Video quality
V23 Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
105
Generic camera score
V23 Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V23 Pro
n/a
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 July 2021
Release date January 2022 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V23 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro
2. Vivo V23 Pro and OnePlus 9R
3. Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro
4. Vivo V23 Pro and Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G
5. Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo V23 5G
6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro
7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro
8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Nord
9. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus 9
10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish