Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (805 against 598 nits)
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (615K versus 477K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 850 and 713 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 Pro
vs
Nord CE 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.4%
PWM - 354 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V23 Pro +35%
805 nits
Nord CE 2 5G
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.46 mm (6.28 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.27 mm (2.88 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.36 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 Pro +5%
89.5%
Nord CE 2 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 Pro +19%
850
Nord CE 2 5G
713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 Pro +40%
3042
Nord CE 2 5G
2168
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 Pro +29%
615410
Nord CE 2 5G
477742
CPU 126864 134960
GPU 240971 131050
Memory 101574 91632
UX 144771 119800
Total score 615410 477742
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 Pro +122%
4473
Nord CE 2 5G
2019
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 26 FPS 12 FPS
Graphics score 4473 2019
PCMark 3.0 score 6575 7949
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:51 hr -
Watching video 14:14 hr -
Gaming 05:06 hr -
Standby 89 hr -
General battery life
V23 Pro
32:05 hr
Nord CE 2 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V23 Pro
n/a
Nord CE 2 5G
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 February 2022
Release date January 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 Pro. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

