Vivo V23 Pro vs Oppo Find X3 Pro VS Vivo V23 Pro Oppo Find X3 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro Shows 36% longer battery life (110 vs 81 hours)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The phone is 10-months newer

Weighs 22 grams less

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

32% higher pixel density (525 vs 398 PPI)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 30W

Optical image stabilization

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (840K versus 630K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V23 Pro Price Oppo Find X3 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.4% PWM - 362 Hz Response time - 4.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness V23 Pro +4% 794 nits Find X3 Pro 767 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 Pro 89.5% Find X3 Pro 89.6%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 11.2 OS size - 19.1 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 4096 x 3072 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 110° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V23 Pro n/a Find X3 Pro 139 Video quality V23 Pro n/a Find X3 Pro 111 Generic camera score V23 Pro n/a Find X3 Pro 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness V23 Pro n/a Find X3 Pro 89.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date January 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.22 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.