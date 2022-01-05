Vivo V23 Pro vs Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G VS Vivo V23 Pro Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (630K versus 570K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 849 and 779 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Stereo speakers

Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.56 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 88.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness V23 Pro 794 nits Reno 5 Pro 5G 792 nits

Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 Pro +1% 89.5% Reno 5 Pro 5G 88.6%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 11.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V23 Pro n/a Reno 5 Pro 5G 115 Video quality V23 Pro n/a Reno 5 Pro 5G 102 Generic camera score V23 Pro n/a Reno 5 Pro 5G 112

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 December 2020 Release date January 2022 January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.