Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (610K versus 379K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 844 and 700 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 Pro
vs
Reno 7 Z 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 460 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
V23 Pro
797 nits
Reno 7 Z 5G
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.46 mm (6.28 inches) 159.85 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.27 mm (2.88 inches) 73.17 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.36 mm (0.29 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 Pro +5%
89.5%
Reno 7 Z 5G
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 Pro +21%
844
Reno 7 Z 5G
700
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 Pro +52%
3005
Reno 7 Z 5G
1983
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 Pro +61%
610454
Reno 7 Z 5G
379788
CPU 126864 118881
GPU 240971 101058
Memory 101574 63280
UX 144771 97041
Total score 610454 379788
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 Pro +269%
4481
Reno 7 Z 5G
1216
Stability 83% 99%
Graphics test 26 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 4481 1216
PCMark 3.0 score 6575 7721
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (31% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:51 hr -
Watching video 14:14 hr -
Gaming 05:06 hr -
Standby 89 hr -
General battery life
V23 Pro
32:05 hr
Reno 7 Z 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 March 2022
Release date January 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G.

