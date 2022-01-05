Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 Pro vs Reno 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
  • Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (798 against 637 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 943 and 857 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V23 Pro
83
Reno 8
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V23 Pro
68
Reno 8
72
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V23 Pro
77
Reno 8
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V23 Pro
67
Reno 8
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V23 Pro
79
Reno 8
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V23 Pro
73
Reno 8
73

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 Pro
vs
Reno 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 460 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
V23 Pro +25%
798 nits
Reno 8
637 nits

Design and build

Height 159.46 mm (6.28 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 73.27 mm (2.88 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.36 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 Pro +7%
89.5%
Reno 8
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and Oppo Reno 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 886 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 Pro
857
Reno 8 +10%
943
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 Pro +13%
3046
Reno 8
2700
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 Pro
614484
Reno 8 +2%
626392
CPU 126864 -
GPU 240971 -
Memory 101574 -
UX 144771 -
Total score 614484 626392
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 Pro
4481
Reno 8 +3%
4608
Stability 83% 99%
Graphics test 26 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 4481 4608
PCMark 3.0 score 7439 9957
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (175th and 171st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:51 hr 12:18 hr
Watching video 14:14 hr 14:57 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 05:18 hr
Standby 89 hr 86 hr
General battery life
V23 Pro +1%
32:05 hr
Reno 8
31:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 May 2022
Release date January 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 Pro. But if the performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8.

