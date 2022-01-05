Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 Pro vs Galaxy S10 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (32:05 vs 23:31 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (615K versus 503K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 850 and 705 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (522 vs 398 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 Pro
vs
Galaxy S10 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19:9
PPI 398 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.5%
PWM - 235 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
V23 Pro +1%
805 nits
Galaxy S10 Plus
797 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.46 mm (6.28 inches) 157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 73.27 mm (2.88 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.36 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 Pro +2%
89.5%
Galaxy S10 Plus
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 Pro +21%
850
Galaxy S10 Plus
705
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 Pro +20%
3042
Galaxy S10 Plus
2530
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 Pro +22%
615410
Galaxy S10 Plus
503426
CPU 126864 130581
GPU 240971 173493
Memory 101574 86713
UX 144771 111745
Total score 615410 503426
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 Pro +41%
4473
Galaxy S10 Plus
3162
Stability - 82%
Graphics test 26 FPS 18 FPS
Graphics score 4473 3162
PCMark 3.0 score 6575 8791
AnTuTu Ranking List (133rd and 196th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 4.0
OS size - 46.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 44 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:51 hr 06:58 hr
Watching video 14:14 hr 12:01 hr
Gaming 05:06 hr 03:39 hr
Standby 89 hr 80 hr
General battery life
V23 Pro +36%
32:05 hr
Galaxy S10 Plus
23:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V23 Pro
n/a
Galaxy S10 Plus
87.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 February 2019
Release date January 2022 March 2019
SAR (head) - 0.516 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.582 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 Pro. But if the software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

