Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Виво V23 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси С21 Ультра
Vivo V23 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Weighs 56 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 29% higher pixel density (515 vs 398 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (1019 against 794 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (743K versus 630K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 Pro
vs
Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V23 Pro
794 nits
Galaxy S21 Ultra +28%
1019 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 227 gramm (8.01 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 850 MHz 760 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 Pro
849
Galaxy S21 Ultra +30%
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 Pro
3019
Galaxy S21 Ultra +16%
3501
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 Pro
630293
Galaxy S21 Ultra +18%
743830
CPU 150620 191240
GPU 240664 256481
Memory 114570 151369
UX 125501 149052
Total score 630293 743830
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 Pro
4473
Galaxy S21 Ultra +17%
5221
Stability - 69%
Graphics test 26 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 4473 5221
PCMark 3.0 score 6575 -
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (108th and 42nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 4.0
OS size - 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V23 Pro +8%
16:22 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra
15:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
V23 Pro
17:43 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +1%
17:53 hr
Talk (3G)
V23 Pro
25:23 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +40%
35:32 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (104th and 69th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 January 2021
Release date January 2022 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V23 Pro or OnePlus 9 Pro
2. Vivo V23 Pro or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
3. Vivo V23 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11i
4. Vivo V23 Pro or X70 Pro
5. Vivo V23 Pro or Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or S21 Plus
7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Note 20 Ultra
9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or OnePlus 9 Pro
10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra or Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish