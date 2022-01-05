Vivo V23 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
- Shows 25% longer battery life (32:05 vs 25:39 hours)
- Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3700 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (869K versus 615K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (985 against 805 nits)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|425 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|159.46 mm (6.28 inches)
|146 mm (5.75 inches)
|Width
|73.27 mm (2.88 inches)
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|Thickness
|7.36 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|167 gramm (5.89 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|818 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
850
1172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3042
3692
|CPU
|126864
|212298
|GPU
|240971
|354071
|Memory
|101574
|152419
|UX
|144771
|141833
|Total score
|615410
|869214
|Stability
|-
|49%
|Graphics test
|26 FPS
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|4473
|7631
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6575
|13171
AnTuTu Rating (133rd and 23rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|One UI 4.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|1:03 hr
|Web browsing
|12:51 hr
|08:32 hr
|Watching video
|14:14 hr
|11:22 hr
|Gaming
|05:06 hr
|04:16 hr
|Standby
|89 hr
|88 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|February 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.21 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.59 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.
