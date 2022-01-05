Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 Pro vs Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)

Виво V23 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22 (Snapdragon)
Vivo V23 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (32:05 vs 25:39 hours)
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3700 mAh
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (869K versus 615K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (985 against 805 nits)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 Pro
vs
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V23 Pro
805 nits
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +22%
985 nits

Design and build

Height 159.46 mm (6.28 inches) 146 mm (5.75 inches)
Width 73.27 mm (2.88 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 7.36 mm (0.29 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 167 gramm (5.89 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 730
GPU clock 850 MHz 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 Pro
615410
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) +41%
869214
CPU 126864 212298
GPU 240971 354071
Memory 101574 152419
UX 144771 141833
Total score 615410 869214
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 49%
Graphics test 26 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 4473 7631
PCMark 3.0 score 6575 13171
AnTuTu Rating (133rd and 23rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 4.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 44 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:51 hr 08:32 hr
Watching video 14:14 hr 11:22 hr
Gaming 05:06 hr 04:16 hr
Standby 89 hr 88 hr
General battery life
V23 Pro +25%
32:05 hr
Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
25:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.24"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 February 2022
Release date January 2022 February 2022
SAR (head) - 0.21 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.

