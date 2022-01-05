Vivo V23 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra VS Vivo V23 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro Weighs 57 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 120% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 794 nits)

Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh

54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (969K versus 630K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

26% higher pixel density (500 vs 398 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Stereo speakers

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio - 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness V23 Pro 794 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra +120% 1745 nits

Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 Pro 89.5% Galaxy S22 Ultra +1% 90.2%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12 One UI 4.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size - 1/2.82" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V23 Pro n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 134 Video quality V23 Pro n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 114 Generic camera score V23 Pro n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 February 2022 Release date January 2022 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.