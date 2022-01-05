Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 Pro vs iQOO 9 – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 Pro vs iQOO 9

Виво V23 Pro
VS
Виво IQOO 9
Vivo V23 Pro
Vivo iQOO 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (1191 against 795 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (843K versus 630K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1114 and 843 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V23 Pro
84
iQOO 9
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V23 Pro
71
iQOO 9
88
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V23 Pro
80
iQOO 9
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V23 Pro
68
iQOO 9
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V23 Pro
79
iQOO 9
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V23 Pro
74
iQOO 9
81

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 Pro
vs
iQOO 9

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio - 19.8:9
PPI 398 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
V23 Pro
795 nits
iQOO 9 +50%
1191 nits

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 Pro +2%
89.5%
iQOO 9
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo iQOO 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 660
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 Pro
843
iQOO 9 +32%
1114
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 Pro
3011
iQOO 9 +12%
3358
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 Pro
630094
iQOO 9 +34%
843552
CPU 150620 216591
GPU 240664 324286
Memory 114570 138188
UX 125501 167760
Total score 630094 843552
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 Pro
4467
iQOO 9
n/a
PCMark 3.0 score 6575 -
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (120th and 19th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4350 mAh
Charge power 44 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V23 Pro
16:22 hr
iQOO 9
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
V23 Pro
17:43 hr
iQOO 9
n/a
Talk (3G)
V23 Pro
25:23 hr
iQOO 9
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 February 2022
Release date January 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo iQOO 9 is definitely a better buy.

