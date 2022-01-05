Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 Pro vs iQOO Neo 6 – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 Pro vs iQOO Neo 6

Виво V23 Pro
VS
Виво iQOO Нео 6
Vivo V23 Pro
Vivo iQOO Neo 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO Neo 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4700 vs 4300 mAh
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (725K versus 614K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 988 and 857 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 Pro
vs
iQOO Neo 6

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 460 nits 490 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
V23 Pro +2%
798 nits
iQOO Neo 6
779 nits

Design and build

Height 159.46 mm (6.28 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 73.27 mm (2.88 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.36 mm (0.29 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 Pro +5%
89.5%
iQOO Neo 6
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo iQOO Neo 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 650
GPU clock 886 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 Pro
857
iQOO Neo 6 +15%
988
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 Pro
3046
iQOO Neo 6 +2%
3100
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 Pro
614484
iQOO Neo 6 +18%
725084
CPU 126864 181724
GPU 240971 245641
Memory 101574 133355
UX 144771 159750
Total score 614484 725084
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V23 Pro +6%
4481
iQOO Neo 6
4208
Stability 83% 89%
Graphics test 26 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 4481 4208
PCMark 3.0 score 7439 -
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (175th and 107th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 44 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:51 hr 12:11 hr
Watching video 14:14 hr 13:09 hr
Gaming 05:07 hr 05:21 hr
Standby 89 hr 103 hr
General battery life
V23 Pro
32:05 hr
iQOO Neo 6
32:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 116°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 May 2022
Release date January 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Neo 6. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 9RT or V23 Pro
2. X70 Pro or V23 Pro
3. X80 Pro or V23 Pro
4. Realme 9 Pro Plus or iQOO Neo 6
5. V23 5G or iQOO Neo 6
6. iQOO 9 or iQOO Neo 6
7. OnePlus 10R or iQOO Neo 6
8. T1 Pro or iQOO Neo 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish