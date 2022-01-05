Vivo V23 Pro vs V20 Pro VS Vivo V23 Pro Vivo V20 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Vivo V20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 386K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 855 and 635 points Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 Pro Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 85% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Max. Brightness V23 Pro 805 nits V20 Pro n/a

Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Gold White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 Pro +5% 89.5% V20 Pro 85%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo V20 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 620 GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type - UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V23 Pro +35% 855 V20 Pro 635 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V23 Pro +84% 3043 V20 Pro 1655 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V23 Pro +64% 633512 V20 Pro 386019 CPU 150620 109651 GPU 240664 103696 Memory 114570 71416 UX 125501 98181 Total score 633512 386019 3DMark Wild Life Performance V23 Pro n/a V20 Pro 1654 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 9 FPS Graphics score - 1654 AnTuTu 9 Android Rating Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch OS 11

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 24 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 September 2020 Release date January 2022 September 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V23 Pro is definitely a better buy.