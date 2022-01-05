Vivo V23 Pro vs Vivo V21 VS Vivo V23 Pro Vivo V21 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 313K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The phone is 8-months newer

49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 855 and 575 points Reasons to consider the Vivo V21 Shows 12% longer battery life (123 vs 110 hours)

Optical image stabilization

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.8% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 3.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness V23 Pro +5% 805 nits Vivo V21 764 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 Pro +6% 89.5% Vivo V21 84.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V23 Pro +49% 855 Vivo V21 575 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V23 Pro +90% 3043 Vivo V21 1603 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V23 Pro +102% 633512 Vivo V21 313171 CPU 150620 66183 GPU 240664 86630 Memory 114570 71312 UX 125501 84274 Total score 633512 313171 3DMark Wild Life Performance V23 Pro n/a Vivo V21 1604 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 9 FPS Graphics score - 1604 PCMark 3.0 score - 7149 AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch OS 11.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.65" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V23 Pro n/a Vivo V21 112 Video quality V23 Pro n/a Vivo V21 92 Generic camera score V23 Pro n/a Vivo V21 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No Speakers test Max. loudness V23 Pro n/a Vivo V21 91.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 April 2021 Release date January 2022 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21.