Vivo V23 Pro vs V23 5G VS Vivo V23 Pro Vivo V23 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 478K)

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 855 and 790 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 88% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness V23 Pro 805 nits V23 5G n/a

Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V23 Pro +2% 89.5% V23 5G 88%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) V23 Pro +8% 855 V23 5G 790 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) V23 Pro +15% 3043 V23 5G 2642 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 V23 Pro +32% 633512 V23 5G 478742 CPU 150620 116402 GPU 240664 136048 Memory 114570 95945 UX 125501 126331 Total score 633512 478742 AnTuTu Android Ranking List (99th and 179th place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch 12

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 January 2022 Release date January 2022 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo V23 Pro.