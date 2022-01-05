Home > Smartphone comparison > V23 Pro vs V23 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V23 Pro vs V23 5G

VS
Vivo V23 Pro
Vivo V23 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V23 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200) that was released on January 5, 2022, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 478K)
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 855 and 790 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V23 Pro
85
V23 5G
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V23 Pro
71
V23 5G
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V23 Pro
80
V23 5G
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V23 Pro
68
V23 5G
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V23 Pro
80
V23 5G
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V23 Pro
74
V23 5G
71

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V23 Pro
vs
V23 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
V23 Pro
805 nits
V23 5G
n/a

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V23 Pro +2%
89.5%
V23 5G
88%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23 Pro and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V23 Pro +8%
855
V23 5G
790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V23 Pro +15%
3043
V23 5G
2642
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V23 Pro +32%
633512
V23 5G
478742
CPU 150620 116402
GPU 240664 136048
Memory 114570 95945
UX 125501 126331
Total score 633512 478742
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (99th and 179th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 44 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
V23 Pro
16:22 hr
V23 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
V23 Pro
17:43 hr
V23 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
V23 Pro
25:23 hr
V23 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 January 2022
Release date January 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Vivo V23 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
