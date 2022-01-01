Vivo V23e vs Oppo A95 5G VS Vivo V23e Oppo A95 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo A95 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 7-months newer

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo A95 5G Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (792 against 497 nits)

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (371K versus 330K)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G

15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 533 points

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Vivo V23e 497 nits A95 5G +59% 792 nits

Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Black Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V23e 83.8% A95 5G +1% 84.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23e and Oppo A95 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V23e 533 A95 5G +15% 614 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V23e +2% 1876 A95 5G 1838 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V23e 330567 A95 5G +12% 371670 CPU 95471 - GPU 76644 - Memory 71843 - UX 88535 - Total score 330567 371670 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4050 mAh 4310 mAh Charge power 44 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.09" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 April 2021 Release date November 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23e. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A95 5G.