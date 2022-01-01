Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V23e vs A95 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V23e vs Oppo A95 5G

Vivo V23e
Oppo A95 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo A95 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo A95 5G
  • Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (792 against 497 nits)
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (371K versus 330K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 533 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo V23e
497 nits
A95 5G +59%
792 nits

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V23e
83.8%
A95 5G +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23e and Oppo A95 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V23e
533
A95 5G +15%
614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V23e +2%
1876
A95 5G
1838
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V23e
330567
A95 5G +12%
371670
CPU 95471 -
GPU 76644 -
Memory 71843 -
UX 88535 -
Total score 330567 371670
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 44 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.09"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 April 2021
Release date November 2021 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23e. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A95 5G.

