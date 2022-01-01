Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo F19 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.