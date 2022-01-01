Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V23e vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (396K versus 336K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V23e
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V23e
n/a
Realme 10
611 nits

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V23e
83.8%
Realme 10 +1%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23e and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V23e
542
Realme 10 +6%
573
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V23e +7%
1893
Realme 10
1763
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V23e
336674
Realme 10 +18%
396600
CPU 88581 107702
GPU 83216 92725
Memory 71386 91328
UX 90287 104674
Total score 336674 396600
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V23e
1100
Realme 10
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1100 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6406 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:38 hr
Watching video - 15:55 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 121 hr
General battery life
Vivo V23e
n/a
Realme 10
38:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 November 2022
Release date November 2021 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23e.

