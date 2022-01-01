Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V23e vs Realme 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (606 against 497 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V23e
vs
Realme 8

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 90.7%
PWM - 255 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V23e
497 nits
Realme 8 +22%
606 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V23e +1%
83.8%
Realme 8
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23e and Oppo Realme 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V23e +7%
533
Realme 8
496
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V23e +18%
1877
Realme 8
1589
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V23e
331629
Realme 8 +9%
360537
CPU 95471 94959
GPU 76644 103001
Memory 71843 65151
UX 88535 98277
Total score 331629 360537
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V23e
1098
Realme 8 +35%
1479
Stability 99% 90%
Graphics test 6 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 1098 1479
PCMark 3.0 score 6443 9947
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V23e
n/a
Realme 8
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 March 2021
Release date November 2021 March 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23e. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8.

