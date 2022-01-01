Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V23e vs Realme 9 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Vivo V23e vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

Виво V23е
VS
Оппо Реалми 9 Про Плас
Vivo V23e
Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (503K versus 331K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4050 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (610 against 497 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V23e
vs
Realme 9 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
PWM - 218 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo V23e
497 nits
Realme 9 Pro Plus +23%
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23e and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V23e
1877
Realme 9 Pro Plus +24%
2319
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V23e
331629
Realme 9 Pro Plus +52%
503952
CPU 95471 137857
GPU 76644 140090
Memory 71843 100175
UX 88535 127716
Total score 331629 503952
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V23e
1098
Realme 9 Pro Plus +109%
2292
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 1098 2292
PCMark 3.0 score 6443 10740
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Realme UI 3.0
OS size - 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 60 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:29 hr
Watching video - 14:47 hr
Gaming - 05:58 hr
Standby - 96 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 February 2022
Release date November 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
