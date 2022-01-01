Vivo V23e vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (503K versus 331K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4050 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (610 against 497 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.8%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|95.9%
|PWM
|-
|218 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~684 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
533
Realme 9 Pro Plus +53%
816
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1877
Realme 9 Pro Plus +24%
2319
|CPU
|95471
|137857
|GPU
|76644
|140090
|Memory
|71843
|100175
|UX
|88535
|127716
|Total score
|331629
|503952
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|1098
|2292
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6443
|10740
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|-
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4050 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|60 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (31% in 15 min)
|Yes (77% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|0:49 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:29 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:47 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:58 hr
|Standby
|-
|96 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|-
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|November 2021
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.
