Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (746 against 497 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V23e
vs
Reno 6

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo V23e
497 nits
Reno 6 +50%
746 nits

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V23e
83.8%
Reno 6 +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23e and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V23e
533
Reno 6 +6%
566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V23e +9%
1876
Reno 6
1719
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V23e
330567
Reno 6 +3%
340928
CPU 95471 107789
GPU 76644 87323
Memory 71843 59470
UX 88535 88008
Total score 330567 340928
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V23e
n/a
Reno 6
1049
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 44 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 July 2021
Release date November 2021 July 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23e. But if the display, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

