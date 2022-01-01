Vivo V23e vs Oppo Reno 6 VS Vivo V23e Oppo Reno 6 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (746 against 497 nits)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Vivo V23e 497 nits Reno 6 +50% 746 nits

Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Black Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V23e 83.8% Reno 6 +1% 84.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23e and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 618 GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V23e 533 Reno 6 +6% 566 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V23e +9% 1876 Reno 6 1719 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V23e 330567 Reno 6 +3% 340928 CPU 95471 107789 GPU 76644 87323 Memory 71843 59470 UX 88535 88008 Total score 330567 340928 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo V23e n/a Reno 6 1049 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4050 mAh 4310 mAh Charge power 44 W 50 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:49 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 7680 x 5760 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 13 20 5G support No No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 July 2021 Release date November 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23e. But if the display, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6.