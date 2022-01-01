Vivo V23e vs Oppo Reno 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
- 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (616K versus 332K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4050 mAh
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1300
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.8%
|83.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|88581
|-
|GPU
|83216
|-
|Memory
|71386
|-
|UX
|90287
|-
|Total score
|332857
|616613
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|27 FPS
|Graphics score
|1100
|4613
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6406
|9607
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|ColorOS 12.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4050 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (31% in 15 min)
|Yes (50% in 16 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|0:42 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:16 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:57 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:15 hr
|Standby
|-
|86 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|-
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|6528 x 3680
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2021
|May 2022
|Release date
|November 2021
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1