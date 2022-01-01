Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V23e vs Reno 8 – which one to choose?

Vivo V23e vs Oppo Reno 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (616K versus 332K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4050 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1300
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V23e
vs
Reno 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V23e
n/a
Reno 8
632 nits

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V23e
83.8%
Reno 8
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23e and Oppo Reno 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2050 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V23e
533
Reno 8 +75%
935
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V23e
1877
Reno 8 +43%
2686
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V23e
332857
Reno 8 +85%
616613
CPU 88581 -
GPU 83216 -
Memory 71386 -
UX 90287 -
Total score 332857 616613
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V23e
1100
Reno 8 +319%
4613
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 1100 4613
PCMark 3.0 score 6406 9607
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 44 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:16 hr
Watching video - 14:57 hr
Gaming - 06:15 hr
Standby - 86 hr
General battery life
Vivo V23e
n/a
Reno 8
31:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6528 x 3680
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Vivo V23e
n/a
Reno 8
115
Video quality
Vivo V23e
n/a
Reno 8
129
Generic camera score
Vivo V23e
n/a
Reno 8
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2021 May 2022
Release date November 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

