Vivo V23e vs Samsung Galaxy A32 VS Vivo V23e Samsung Galaxy A32 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (330K versus 197K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

The phone is 9-months newer

53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 533 and 349 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh

Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (808 against 497 nits)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Max. Brightness Vivo V23e 497 nits Galaxy A32 +63% 808 nits

Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Black White, Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V23e 83.8% Galaxy A32 +1% 84.6%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23e and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Mediatek Helio G80 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V23e +53% 533 Galaxy A32 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V23e +46% 1876 Galaxy A32 1284 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V23e +67% 330567 Galaxy A32 197691 CPU 95471 66922 GPU 76644 37068 Memory 71843 41037 UX 88535 54137 Total score 330567 197691 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 3.1 OS size - 18.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 5380 x 3620 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 13 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 February 2021 Release date November 2021 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.45 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23e. But if the display, software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32.