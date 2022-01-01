Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V23e vs Galaxy A32 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (330K versus 197K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 533 and 349 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (808 against 497 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V23e
vs
Galaxy A32

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo V23e
497 nits
Galaxy A32 +63%
808 nits

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V23e
83.8%
Galaxy A32 +1%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23e and Samsung Galaxy A32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Mediatek Helio G80
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V23e +53%
533
Galaxy A32
349
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V23e +46%
1876
Galaxy A32
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V23e +67%
330567
Galaxy A32
197691
CPU 95471 66922
GPU 76644 37068
Memory 71843 41037
UX 88535 54137
Total score 330567 197691
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 3.1
OS size - 18.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 2:19 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V23e
n/a
Galaxy A32
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V23e
n/a
Galaxy A32
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V23e
n/a
Galaxy A32
33:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 February 2021
Release date November 2021 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.45 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23e. But if the display, software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32.

