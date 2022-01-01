Vivo V23e vs Samsung Galaxy A52 VS Vivo V23e Samsung Galaxy A52 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 8-months newer

Weighs 17 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (787 against 497 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4050 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 183 Hz Response time - 4.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo V23e 497 nits Galaxy A52 +58% 787 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Black White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V23e 83.8% Galaxy A52 +1% 84.9%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23e and Samsung Galaxy A52 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 618 GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V23e +3% 533 Galaxy A52 520 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V23e +20% 1876 Galaxy A52 1562 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V23e 330567 Galaxy A52 +1% 333045 CPU 95471 105587 GPU 76644 84185 Memory 71843 53557 UX 88535 91279 Total score 330567 333045 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo V23e n/a Galaxy A52 1040 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1040 PCMark 3.0 score - 8622 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 4.0 OS size - 25.8 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 13 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers - Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo V23e n/a Galaxy A52 88.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 March 2021 Release date November 2021 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A52. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23e.