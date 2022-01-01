Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V23e vs Galaxy A53 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V23e vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Виво V23е
VS
Самсунг Галакси А53 5G
Vivo V23e
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (435K versus 336K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V23e
vs
Galaxy A53 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 830 nits
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 85.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V23e
n/a
Galaxy A53 5G
838 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V23e
83.8%
Galaxy A53 5G +2%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23e and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G68
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V23e
542
Galaxy A53 5G +37%
744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V23e
336674
Galaxy A53 5G +29%
435195
CPU 88581 122472
GPU 83216 121866
Memory 71386 75491
UX 90287 113308
Total score 336674 435195
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V23e
1100
Galaxy A53 5G +108%
2287
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 1100 2287
PCMark 3.0 score 6406 11337
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Funtouch OS 12 One UI 5.0
OS size - 36 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:47 hr
Watching video - 15:55 hr
Gaming - 05:13 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
Vivo V23e
n/a
Galaxy A53 5G
34:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers - Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo V23e
n/a
Galaxy A53 5G
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 March 2022
Release date November 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

