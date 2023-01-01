Vivo V23e vs Tecno Camon 19 Pro VS Vivo V23e Tecno Camon 19 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Weighs 32 grams less

Weighs 32 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh

Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 The phone is 8-months newer

The phone is 8-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.44 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 88.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Peak brightness test (auto) Vivo V23e n/a Camon 19 Pro 481 nits

Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 166.79 mm (6.57 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.55 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Black Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V23e 83.8% Camon 19 Pro +5% 88.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 12 HIOS 8.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 4050 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 44 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:28 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:21 hr Watching video - 13:31 hr Gaming - 05:51 hr Standby - 127 hr General battery life Vivo V23e n/a Camon 19 Pro 34:12 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.4" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 13 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 June 2022 Release date November 2021 July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23e.