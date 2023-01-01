Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V23e vs Camon 19 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo V23e vs Tecno Camon 19 Pro

Виво V23е
VS
Текно Камон 19 Про
Vivo V23e
Tecno Camon 19 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Tecno Camon 19 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Tecno Camon 19 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V23e
vs
Camon 19 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 480 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 88.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V23e
n/a
Camon 19 Pro
481 nits

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 166.79 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.55 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V23e
83.8%
Camon 19 Pro +5%
88.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23e and Tecno Camon 19 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V23e +5%
539
Camon 19 Pro
512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V23e +9%
1896
Camon 19 Pro
1745
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V23e
334522
Camon 19 Pro +3%
346086
CPU 88581 90492
GPU 83216 83318
Memory 71386 68307
UX 90287 102996
Total score 334522 346086
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V23e
1102
Camon 19 Pro +7%
1182
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1102 1182
PCMark 3.0 score 6377 9202
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 HIOS 8.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:21 hr
Watching video - 13:31 hr
Gaming - 05:51 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life
Vivo V23e
n/a
Camon 19 Pro
34:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGWB (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 June 2022
Release date November 2021 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 19 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23e.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V23e and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
2. Vivo V23e and Vivo V23 5G
3. Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
4. Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Tecno Camon 18 Premier
5. Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Infinix Note 12 Pro
6. Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Tecno Camon 19 Neo
7. Tecno Camon 19 Pro and Tecno Pova 4 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish