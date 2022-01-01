Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V23e vs T1 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V23e vs T1 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Vivo T1 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Vivo T1 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4050 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 335K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.44 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Performance

Tests of Vivo V23e and Vivo T1 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V23e
540
T1 5G
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V23e
1894
T1 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V23e
335535
T1 5G +21%
405318
CPU 95471 119801
GPU 76644 97655
Memory 71843 71409
UX 88535 115693
Total score 335535 405318
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V23e
1098
T1 5G
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1098 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6443 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch OS 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 44 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 2:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2021 February 2022
Release date November 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Vivo T1 5G. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23e.

