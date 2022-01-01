Vivo V23e vs Vivo V21 VS Vivo V23e Vivo V21 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2404 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support - Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.8% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 3.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Vivo V23e 497 nits Vivo V21 +53% 759 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors Black White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V23e 83.8% Vivo V21 +1% 84.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23e and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V23e 533 Vivo V21 +7% 569 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V23e +18% 1876 Vivo V21 1592 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V23e +7% 330567 Vivo V21 309422 CPU 95471 66183 GPU 76644 86630 Memory 71843 71312 UX 88535 84274 Total score 330567 309422 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo V23e n/a Vivo V21 1604 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 9 FPS Graphics score - 1604 PCMark 3.0 score - 7164 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch OS 11.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Vivo V21 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.65" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Vivo V23e n/a Vivo V21 112 Video quality Vivo V23e n/a Vivo V21 92 Generic camera score Vivo V23e n/a Vivo V21 105

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No No

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Vivo V23e n/a Vivo V21 91.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 April 2021 Release date November 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V21. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23e.