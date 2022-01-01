Vivo V23e vs V21e 5G VS Vivo V23e Vivo V21e 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Vivo V21e 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 6-months newer

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Vivo V21e 5G More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700

Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (594 against 497 nits)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Vivo V23e 497 nits V21e 5G +20% 594 nits

Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz) Waterproof No - Colors Black Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V23e 83.8% V21e 5G +1% 84.4%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23e and Vivo V21e 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 700 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V23e 533 V21e 5G +3% 547 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V23e +9% 1876 V21e 5G 1714 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V23e 330567 V21e 5G +3% 340291 CPU 95471 107237 GPU 76644 88273 Memory 71843 58515 UX 88535 88823 Total score 330567 340291 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo V23e n/a V21e 5G 1103 PCMark 3.0 score - 6490 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch OS 11.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4050 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 44 W 44 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Yes (72% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:59 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital - 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region - Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 13 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2021 May 2021 Release date November 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23e. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V21e 5G.