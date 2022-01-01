Vivo V23e vs V23 5G VS Vivo V23e Vivo V23 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 330K)

Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (626 against 497 nits)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 739 and 533 points

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo V23e Price Vivo V23 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.44 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support - Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 88% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Vivo V23e 497 nits V23 5G +26% 626 nits

Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material - Glass Frame material - Plastic Colors Black Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo V23e 83.8% V23 5G +5% 88%

Performance Tests of Vivo V23e and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 850 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS - ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo V23e 533 V23 5G +39% 739 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo V23e 1876 V23 5G +14% 2134 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo V23e 330567 V23 5G +43% 474033 CPU 95471 116402 GPU 76644 136048 Memory 71843 95945 UX 88535 126331 Total score 330567 474033 3DMark Wild Life Performance Vivo V23e n/a V23 5G 2301 PCMark 3.0 score - 7538 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Smartphone Scores Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch 12

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 13 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers - Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced November 2021 January 2022 Release date November 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V23 5G. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Vivo V23e.