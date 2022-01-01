Vivo V23e vs V23 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Vivo V23 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
- 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (629K versus 331K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (797 against 497 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 843 and 537 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.44 inches
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|-
|PPI
|409 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.8%
|89.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G96
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|95471
|150620
|GPU
|76644
|240664
|Memory
|71843
|114570
|UX
|88535
|125501
|Total score
|331906
|629709
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|26 FPS
|Graphics score
|1098
|4473
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6443
|6575
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch OS 12
|Funtouch 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4050 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|44 W
|44 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (31% in 15 min)
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:59 hr
|0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|-
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8700 x 5800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2021
|January 2022
|Release date
|November 2021
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V23 Pro is definitely a better buy.
