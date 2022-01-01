Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V23e vs V23 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.44-inch Vivo V23e (with MediaTek Helio G96) that was released on November 9, 2021, against the Vivo V23 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (629K versus 331K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (797 against 497 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 843 and 537 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V23e
vs
V23 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.44 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 -
PPI 409 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo V23e
497 nits
V23 Pro +60%
797 nits

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V23e
83.8%
V23 Pro +7%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V23e and Vivo V23 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 2050 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo V23e
537
V23 Pro +57%
843
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo V23e
1873
V23 Pro +61%
3013
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V23e
331906
V23 Pro +90%
629709
CPU 95471 150620
GPU 76644 240664
Memory 71843 114570
UX 88535 125501
Total score 331906 629709
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Vivo V23e
1098
V23 Pro +307%
4473
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS 26 FPS
Graphics score 1098 4473
PCMark 3.0 score 6443 6575
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Funtouch OS 12 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 44 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (31% in 15 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:59 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo V23e
n/a
V23 Pro
16:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo V23e
n/a
V23 Pro
17:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo V23e
n/a
V23 Pro
25:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording - Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 13 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2021 January 2022
Release date November 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V23 Pro is definitely a better buy.

