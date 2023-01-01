Vivo V25 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Vivo V25 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1551 mAh larger battery capacity: 4830 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1551 mAh larger battery capacity: 4830 vs 3279 mAh Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Shows 10% longer battery life (37:24 vs 34:03 hours)

Shows 10% longer battery life (37:24 vs 34:03 hours) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 706K)

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 706K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 398 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (460 vs 398 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.5% PWM - 60 Hz Response time - 12 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) V25 Pro 799 nits iPhone 14 +4% 833 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP54 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio V25 Pro +4% 89.6% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM Funtouch 12 - OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4830 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 66 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:56 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 15:01 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 07:16 hr 05:24 hr Standby 96 hr 122 hr General battery life V25 Pro 34:03 hr iPhone 14 +10% 37:24 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (132nd and 57th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V25 Pro n/a iPhone 14 135 Video quality V25 Pro n/a iPhone 14 146 Generic camera score V25 Pro n/a iPhone 14 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness V25 Pro n/a iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 September 2022 Release date August 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.