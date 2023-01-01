Home > Smartphone comparison > V25 Pro vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1551 mAh larger battery capacity: 4830 vs 3279 mAh
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (37:24 vs 34:03 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 706K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 398 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V25 Pro
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - 60 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
V25 Pro
799 nits
iPhone 14 +4%
833 nits
Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
V25 Pro +4%
89.6%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Apple GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz 1200 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V25 Pro
856
iPhone 14 +102%
1725
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V25 Pro
2513
iPhone 14 +89%
4751
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V25 Pro
706624
iPhone 14 +16%
818531
CPU 175626 212927
GPU 245169 344469
Memory 139772 130488
UX 152032 132690
Total score 706624 818531
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V25 Pro
4402
iPhone 14 +114%
9429
Stability 83% 82%
Graphics test 26 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 4402 9429
PCMark 3.0 score 8824 -
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM Funtouch 12 -
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4830 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 66 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:56 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 15:01 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 07:16 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 96 hr 122 hr
General battery life
V25 Pro
34:03 hr
iPhone 14 +10%
37:24 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
V25 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14
135
Video quality
V25 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14
146
Generic camera score
V25 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V25 Pro
n/a
iPhone 14
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2022
Release date August 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

