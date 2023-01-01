Home > Smartphone comparison > V25 Pro vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (711K versus 543K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
Reasons to consider the Honor 70
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 924 and 852 points
Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 61 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
V25 Pro +6%
798 nits
Honor 70
753 nits
Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V25 Pro
89.6%
Honor 70 +1%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 Pro and Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 850 MHz 500 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V25 Pro
852
Honor 70 +8%
924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V25 Pro
2516
Honor 70 +11%
2792
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V25 Pro +31%
711897
Honor 70
543279
CPU 175626 162664
GPU 245169 166021
Memory 139772 87124
UX 152032 129564
Total score 711897 543279
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V25 Pro +67%
4391
Honor 70
2636
Max surface temperature - 46.1 °C
Stability 83% -
Graphics test 26 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 4391 2636
PCMark 3.0
V25 Pro
8843
Honor 70 +29%
11384
Web score 5792 8679
Video editing 5398 6788
Photo editing 16128 24323
Data manipulation 7848 9235
Writing score 12663 14449
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Magic UI 6.1
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4830 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:56 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 15:01 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 07:16 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 96 hr 100 hr
General battery life
V25 Pro +4%
34:03 hr
Honor 70
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 122°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
V25 Pro
n/a
Honor 70
115
Video quality
V25 Pro
n/a
Honor 70
129
Generic camera score
V25 Pro
n/a
Honor 70
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
V25 Pro
n/a
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2022 May 2022
Release date August 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V25 Pro. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Honor 70.

