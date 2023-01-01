Vivo V25 Pro vs Honor 70 VS Vivo V25 Pro Honor 70 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (711K versus 543K) Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 Reasons to consider the Honor 70 Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 924 and 852 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.56 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 61 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) V25 Pro +6% 798 nits Honor 70 753 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof IP54 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V25 Pro 89.6% Honor 70 +1% 90.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 12 Magic UI 6.1 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4830 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 66 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:07 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:56 hr 12:02 hr Watching video 15:01 hr 14:45 hr Gaming 07:16 hr 04:54 hr Standby 96 hr 100 hr General battery life V25 Pro +4% 34:03 hr Honor 70 32:36 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 122° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality V25 Pro n/a Honor 70 115 Video quality V25 Pro n/a Honor 70 129 Generic camera score V25 Pro n/a Honor 70 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Speakers test Max loudness V25 Pro n/a Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2022 May 2022 Release date August 2022 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V25 Pro. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Honor 70.