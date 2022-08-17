Home > Smartphone comparison > V25 Pro vs Phone (1) – which one to choose?

Vivo V25 Pro vs Nothing Phone (1)

Виво V25 Про
VS
Nothing phone (1)
Vivo V25 Pro
Nothing Phone (1)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Comes with 330 mAh larger battery capacity: 4830 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (809 against 665 nits)
Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 30.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V25 Pro
vs
Phone (1)

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.9%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
V25 Pro +22%
809 nits
Phone (1)
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 159.2 gramm (5.62 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V25 Pro +4%
89.6%
Phone (1)
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 Pro and Nothing Phone (1) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 850 MHz 500 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V25 Pro +5%
865
Phone (1)
825
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V25 Pro
2540
Phone (1) +19%
3019
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V25 Pro
n/a
Phone (1)
583690
CPU - 160405
GPU - 175059
Memory - 113702
UX - 130019
Total score - 583690
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 Nothing OS
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4830 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:12 hr
Watching video - 15:54 hr
Gaming - 04:48 hr
Standby - 108 hr
General battery life
V25 Pro
n/a
Phone (1)
34:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V25 Pro
n/a
Phone (1)
84.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 July 2022
Release date August 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo V25 Pro. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Nothing Phone (1).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

