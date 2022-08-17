Home > Smartphone comparison > V25 Pro vs 10T 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V25 Pro vs OnePlus 10T 5G

Vivo V25 Pro
OnePlus 10T 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1322 and 865 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
V25 Pro
91
10T 5G
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
V25 Pro
72
10T 5G
96
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
V25 Pro
83
10T 5G
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
V25 Pro
69
10T 5G
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
V25 Pro
79
10T 5G
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
V25 Pro
77
10T 5G
84

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V25 Pro
vs
10T 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20.1:9
PPI 398 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
V25 Pro
809 nits
10T 5G +1%
820 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP54
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V25 Pro +2%
89.6%
10T 5G
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 Pro and OnePlus 10T 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 730
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V25 Pro
865
10T 5G +53%
1322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V25 Pro
2540
10T 5G +54%
3914
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V25 Pro
n/a
10T 5G
1035028
CPU - 241313
GPU - 453999
Memory - 161980
UX - 169409
Total score - 1035028
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 OxygenOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4830 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 13 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:17 hr
Watching video - 16:57 hr
Gaming - 05:37 hr
Standby - 97 hr
General battery life
V25 Pro
n/a
10T 5G
33:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
V25 Pro
n/a
10T 5G
84 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 August 2022
Release date August 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10T 5G is definitely a better buy.

