Vivo V25 Pro vs Oppo F21 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Oppo F21 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (800 against 622 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 330 mAh larger battery capacity: 4830 vs 4500 mAh
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Oppo F21 Pro
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 15 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|85.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|73.52 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.62 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|1114 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|85683
|GPU
|-
|49550
|Memory
|-
|72483
|UX
|-
|75617
|Total score
|-
|281381
|Stability
|86%
|-
|Graphics test
|26 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4392
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8843
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|ColorOS 12.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4830 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:07 hr
|1:10 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:04 hr
|Watching video
|-
|17:29 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:46 hr
|Standby
|-
|111 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2022
|April 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V25 Pro is definitely a better buy.
