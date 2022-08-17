Home > Smartphone comparison > V25 Pro vs F21 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Oppo F21 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (800 against 622 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 330 mAh larger battery capacity: 4830 vs 4500 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Oppo F21 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V25 Pro
vs
F21 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
V25 Pro +29%
800 nits
F21 Pro
622 nits

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IPX4
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V25 Pro +5%
89.6%
F21 Pro
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V25 Pro +126%
854
F21 Pro
378
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V25 Pro +61%
2504
F21 Pro
1558
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V25 Pro
n/a
F21 Pro
281381
CPU - 85683
GPU - 49550
Memory - 72483
UX - 75617
Total score - 281381
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V25 Pro
4392
F21 Pro
n/a
Stability 86% -
Graphics test 26 FPS -
Graphics score 4392 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8843 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4830 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:04 hr
Watching video - 17:29 hr
Gaming - 05:46 hr
Standby - 111 hr
General battery life
V25 Pro
n/a
F21 Pro
36:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2022 April 2022
Release date August 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V25 Pro is definitely a better buy.

