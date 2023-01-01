Vivo V25 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus VS Vivo V25 Pro Realme 10 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (711K versus 521K)

36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (711K versus 521K) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Plus Shows 15% longer battery life (39:18 vs 34:03 hours)

Shows 15% longer battery life (39:18 vs 34:03 hours) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Weighs 15 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) V25 Pro 798 nits 10 Pro Plus 801 nits

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP54 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V25 Pro 89.6% 10 Pro Plus +1% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM Funtouch 12 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 4830 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 66 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:07 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:56 hr 13:56 hr Watching video 15:01 hr 17:15 hr Gaming 07:16 hr 06:25 hr Standby 96 hr 127 hr General battery life V25 Pro 34:03 hr 10 Pro Plus +15% 39:18 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (139th and 30th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 112° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2022 November 2022 Release date August 2022 November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V25 Pro. But if the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Realme 10 Pro Plus.