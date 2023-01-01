Home > Smartphone comparison > V25 Pro vs 10 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (711K versus 521K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Plus
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (39:18 vs 34:03 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
V25 Pro
vs
10 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
V25 Pro
798 nits
10 Pro Plus
801 nits

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
V25 Pro
89.6%
10 Pro Plus +1%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V25 Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1300 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 3000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V25 Pro +1%
852
10 Pro Plus
842
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V25 Pro +6%
2516
10 Pro Plus
2370
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
V25 Pro +36%
711897
10 Pro Plus
521912
CPU 175626 143476
GPU 245169 139294
Memory 139772 102808
UX 152032 139148
Total score 711897 521912
3DMark Wild Life Performance
V25 Pro +92%
4391
10 Pro Plus
2287
Stability 83% 99%
Graphics test 26 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 4391 2287
PCMark 3.0
V25 Pro
8843
10 Pro Plus +62%
14299
Web score 5792 11561
Video editing 5398 7275
Photo editing 16128 38475
Data manipulation 7848 9437
Writing score 12663 19797
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 12 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4830 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:56 hr 13:56 hr
Watching video 15:01 hr 17:15 hr
Gaming 07:16 hr 06:25 hr
Standby 96 hr 127 hr
General battery life
V25 Pro
34:03 hr
10 Pro Plus +15%
39:18 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2022 November 2022
Release date August 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V25 Pro. But if the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Realme 10 Pro Plus.

