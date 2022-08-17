Vivo V25 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (811 against 637 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 330 mAh larger battery capacity: 4830 vs 4500 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 5.7% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Reverse charging feature
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 941 and 862 points
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|83.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
|Width
|73.52 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.62 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|Stability
|85%
|99%
|Graphics test
|26 FPS
|27 FPS
|Graphics score
|4405
|4613
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8843
|9607
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|ColorOS 12.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4830 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 16 min)
|Full charging time
|1:07 hr
|0:42 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:16 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:57 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:15 hr
|Standby
|-
|86 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo Reno 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6528 x 3680
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V25 Pro. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8.
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2