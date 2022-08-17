Vivo V25 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 330 mAh larger battery capacity: 4830 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Stereo speakers
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|950 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|90.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|73.52 mm (2.89 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.62 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|912 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
862
Reno 8 Pro Plus +7%
924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2527
Reno 8 Pro Plus +51%
3820
|Stability
|85%
|98%
|Graphics test
|26 FPS
|33 FPS
|Graphics score
|4405
|5611
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8843
|11295
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|ColorOS 12.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4830 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|1:07 hr
|0:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6528 x 3680
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V25 Pro.
