Vivo V25 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
- 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (711K versus 416K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 852 and 685 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T 5G
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 19 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
53
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|73.52 mm (2.89 inches)
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.62 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|190 g (6.7 oz)
|171 g (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1300
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~536 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
V25 Pro +24%
852
685
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
V25 Pro +26%
2516
1989
|CPU
|175626
|125185
|GPU
|245169
|102231
|Memory
|139772
|76579
|UX
|152032
|113706
|Total score
|711897
|416837
|Stability
|83%
|99%
|Graphics test
|26 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|4391
|1211
|Web score
|5792
|9450
|Video editing
|5398
|3905
|Photo editing
|16128
|17564
|Data manipulation
|7848
|8950
|Writing score
|12663
|15424
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch 12
|ColorOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4830 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:07 hr
|0:45 hr
|Web browsing
|12:56 hr
|-
|Watching video
|15:01 hr
|-
|Gaming
|07:16 hr
|-
|Standby
|96 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.72"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4"
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 34 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|22 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2022
|February 2023
|Release date
|August 2022
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V25 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8T 5G.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1