Vivo V25 Pro vs Oppo Reno 8T 5G VS Vivo V25 Pro Oppo Reno 8T 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo V25 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 1300) that was released on August 17, 2022, against the Oppo Reno 8T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo V25 Pro Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (711K versus 416K)

71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (711K versus 416K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 852 and 685 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 8T 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 19 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) V25 Pro 798 nits Reno 8T 5G n/a

Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 73.52 mm (2.89 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 171 g (6.03 oz) Waterproof IP54 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio V25 Pro 89.6% Reno 8T 5G 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM Funtouch 12 ColorOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4830 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 66 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:07 hr 0:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:56 hr - Watching video 15:01 hr - Gaming 07:16 hr - Standby 96 hr - General battery life V25 Pro 34:03 hr Reno 8T 5G n/a Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.72"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4"

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 34 mm

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 - Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length - 22 mm Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced August 2022 February 2023 Release date August 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo V25 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 8T 5G.